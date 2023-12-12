Advertise With Us
Divinity, Cakes & Treats at Punta Clara Kitchen

By Allison Bradley
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Punta Clara Kitchen has all the custom treats to sweeten up your holiday season! Studio 10′s Chelsey is visiting the shop in Point Clear to see how they make their classic divinity. If you’re more in the mood for cake, check out their pound cake in three flavors: vanilla, chocolate, and praline.

Punta Clara Kitchen has been creating homemade treats and sweets for more than 70 years. This family-owned and operated business spans four generations of Paceys. Their specialty candies are made in their kitchen using treasured family recipes and a lot of love.

When you visit Punta Clara Kitchen, you’ll find a wide variety of homemade candies, pralines, cakes, fruit and vegetable preserves, and many more food items. They also offer beautiful gift baskets and seasonal treats.

Visit Punta Clara Kitchen today in the heart of Point Clear, AL!

