Doing Good: Innovate Alabama Network

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile was recently named one of Innovate Alabama’s inaugural designees of the Innovate Alabama Network. This comprehensive resource connects municipalities, nonprofits and educational institutions across Alabama that foster innovation in their communities.

Mobile is one of 51 designees in 17 Alabama counties that make up the group, which will receive $9.3 million in supporting funds from Innovate Alabama. Established by the Alabama Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey in 2021, Innovate Alabama aims to foster innovation in communities across the state.

In addition to being named as an Innovate Alabama designee, the City of Mobile will receive a $75,000 grant to help expand its HoPE (Homeownership Provides Equity) Program. Launched earlier this year, the HoPE Program allows housing choice vouchers to be used for mortgage payments — giving families an opportunity to invest in a tangible asset instead of renting month to month.

Through the HoPE Program, the City of Mobile finances the construction costs of new, single-family homes, which creates more opportunities for small contractors to work with the city. Through its Neighborhood Development Department and Office of Supplier Diversity, the City can also help connect local entrepreneurs to greater capital and other opportunities to expand their businesses.

“We are very excited to be part of the Innovate Alabama Network and grateful to see the HoPE Program expanding to serve more Mobilians,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “I want to commend our grants team and Neighborhood Development staff for their work on this effort. We are also grateful to the team at the Innovation Portal for working with our staff throughout the application process.”

Many agencies and organizations are helping drive innovation and entrepreneurial growth in Mobile, and we want to see them join the City of Mobile in the Innovate Alabama Network. Applications for the second round of the program are already open. Any interested Alabama community, nonprofit or higher education institution can apply through January 5, 2024. Innovate Alabama will also host an informational webinar on December 19 for organizations that want to learn more about the program. You can register for the upcoming seminar by clicking this link.

