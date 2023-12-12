Advertise With Us
‘Elf’ themed meal kit

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Vanessa and Jennifer make Buddy’s Spaghetti from the movie Elf. HelloFresh is bringing back the fan-favorite Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kit with even more holiday magic this season, including special collectible items to commemorate Elf’s 20th anniversary. Staying true to the over-the-top dish seen in the film, the HelloFresh kit is a version of the syrupy, candy-topped spaghetti famously devoured by Buddy the Elf™.

“Buddy the Elf™'s Jolly Eats” Recipe Series Details: HelloFresh is debuting Elf-themed meals and desserts for fans to easily create festive dishes right in the comfort of their own kitchens. Available December 2 through December 15, HelloFresh customers can choose among three merry recipes including:

Gimbels’ Santa Cheeseburgers: Unlike the imposter Santa that visits Gimbels department store, this classic combination of beef and cheese is the real deal. Topped with garlic mayo and balsamic caramelized onion this cheese burger is served with cheesy mashed potatoes coated in toasted panko breadcrumbs and stacked like snowmen.

World’s Best Cup of Coffee (Cake) Brunch: A brunch spread so sweet and satisfying it should achieve “World’s Best” status. The spread comes candied bacon, juicy apple and orange slices, and pecan streusel-topped maple brown sugar muffins prepared in a cozy coffee mug and served with “sugar plum” jam dipping sauce.

Buddy the Elf™'s Snowball Cake Truffles: An almost perfect substitute for an epic Central Park snowball fight, enjoy spiced cake truffle snowballs covered with sweet cream cheese frosting and a festive flurry of coconut and powdered sugar.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

