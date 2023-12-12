Embassy Suites construction in Gulf Shores going vertical

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - After years of delays, Gulf Shores’ newest hotel and conference center is finally taking shape. The 259-room hotel will meet the growing need for hotel space along the beachfront.

It was June 19th, five and a half years ago, with much fanfare on the lawn at Gulf Place when the announcement was made that Embassy Suites would be building a new hotel across the street. Years passed with Embassy Suites filing for multiple extensions with the city, at times cutting the deadlines very close.

Columns are being filled with truckloads of concrete at this stage of construction (Hal Scheurich)

“After going through COVID and the cost of construction skyrocketing the way it did, there were some times they had to go back and do some value engineering and make sure they get everything in budget, so fortunate. We were all able to stick together, team up and now we’ve got a project I think is going to be great for the city,” said Brandan Franklin with the city of Gulf Shores.

Franklin said the new hotel will compliment the city’s master plan for a pedestrian walking waterfront district. The facility will be more than just a hotel. It will also offer retail and other amenities which should attract visitors.

“This project is probably one of the first ones that we’ll see where they’re including or incorporating, the first-floor area is going to have some retail…bar spaces,” said Franklin,

You can see the progress made since construction began a little more than three months ago. The underground pilings have been installed and truckloads of concrete are coming in to be lifted and poured into the upright columns. It’s a huge investment by the company, originally estimated to be around $85-million-dollars. City officials are excited to see what impact it will have on the economy.

“Being the tourism spot for Alabama that we are, it’s a great project. It’s going to be great for the city. Just what you’re talking about. The tax revenue that we’ll collect and just having that center point here at the T, at the corner of 59 and Beach Boulevard,” Franklin explained.

The city will have to wait a while longer to see those benefits. If things stay on schedule, Embassy Suites won’t be finished until the summer of 2025.

