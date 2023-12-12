Advertise With Us
Hire One

Ex-Franklin County bus driver pleads guilty to driving bus while drunk

Rhonda Barksdale, the bus driver in Franklin County who was charged with 40 counts of...
Rhonda Barksdale, the bus driver in Franklin County who was charged with 40 counts of endangerment, entered a plea of guilty Tuesday morning.(FCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Franklin County Schools bus driver is facing jail time after pleading guilty to driving a school bus full of children while drunk.

Rhonda Barksdale pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance as well as the six counts of reckless endangerment.

The victims of those counts were ages five to 11.

Barksdale will serve a year sentence split between the jail and the community corrections program in Franklin County.

“This case has been pretty tense,” said Hal Hughston, Colbert County District Attorney. “It’s been one that’s gotten a lot of attention. It means a lot to a lot of families. The ability to get a plea agreement that the victims are happy with and not having to put them through what they experienced again is a win today.”

Barksdale will also have two years of probation and surrender her CDL license within 30 days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’

Latest News

Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
UF employees Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, arrested on child abuse charges.
Couple arrested for keeping young children in makeshift cages, police say
Members of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 199 in Fairhope are doing what they can...
Fairhope Ladies Auxiliary Post 199 stuffing Christmas bags for veterans