Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fairhope Ladies Auxiliary Post 199 stuffing Christmas bags for veterans

American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 199 made these toiletry bags for veterans as part of...
American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 199 made these toiletry bags for veterans as part of their Christmas bags from donations they've collected.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are a lot of worthy efforts this time of year -- to help the less fortunate along the Gulf Coast. For the second year in a row -- American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 199 out of Fairhope are doing what they can to show veterans -- they’re not forgotten this Christmas.

“We work for the veterans. Just whatever we can do for veterans and this one is a big one we do at Christmas,” said Debbie White, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 199, Co-Chair Forgotten Not Forgotten Veterans.

With and assembly line of sorts -- they’re stuffing Christmas bags for local veterans in nursing homes. They’re calling it “Forgotten Not Forgotten Veterans.” This year they have 70 veterans in 9 nursing homes along the Gulf Coast.

“Believe it or not -- Alabama has the highest concentration of veterans in this area and we have the least amount of resources. This is the least that we can do for them since they served our country,” said Carla Biniecki, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 199.

With a budget of $35 to $50 per veteran -- they get their wish list and go shopping.

“We asked them not so much what they need -- it’s what they want. Like sweat suits, radio headphones, electric razors. Things like that,” explained Debra Daw, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 199.

The ladies have been fundraising and collecting donations since the summer to add to the bag -- things like toilet paper, shampoo, other toiletries, crossword books, dvds, American Flags, blankets, scarves, socks, snacks, and much more.

For the ladies of Post 199 -- it’s just one way to give back to those who have served.

“It is a huge deal -- it’s something they don’t expect -- and it makes them very happy,” said Daw.

“My dad was a veteran and I never really thought about veterans until I got involved in this -- and it’s been so rewarding,” added White.

They’re set to deliver the bags on Thursday. They say they will soon start collecting donations for next year. If you’d like to help you visit or contact them at:

American Legion Auxiliary

Eastern Shore, Unit 199

PO Box 806

Fairhope, AL 36533

251-279-0388

email: auxiliary.199@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

A Mobile man is heading to prison for first degree arson, but will spend just five years...
Mobile man makes plea deal in arson case
A new ordinance that would ban most predawn swat raids and no-knock warrants by Mobile police...
Pastor to speak to Mobile City County on proposed predawn raid ordinance
A grand jury will decide whether to indict a pair of teenagers accused of engaging in a...
Grand jury to consider indictments for teen suspects in shootout
A Mobile man is heading to prison for first degree arson, but will spend just five years...
Mobile man makes plea deal in arson case