Fairhope Ladies Auxiliary Post 199 stuffing Christmas bags for veterans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are a lot of worthy efforts this time of year -- to help the less fortunate along the Gulf Coast. For the second year in a row -- American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 199 out of Fairhope are doing what they can to show veterans -- they’re not forgotten this Christmas.

“We work for the veterans. Just whatever we can do for veterans and this one is a big one we do at Christmas,” said Debbie White, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 199, Co-Chair Forgotten Not Forgotten Veterans.

With and assembly line of sorts -- they’re stuffing Christmas bags for local veterans in nursing homes. They’re calling it “Forgotten Not Forgotten Veterans.” This year they have 70 veterans in 9 nursing homes along the Gulf Coast.

“Believe it or not -- Alabama has the highest concentration of veterans in this area and we have the least amount of resources. This is the least that we can do for them since they served our country,” said Carla Biniecki, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 199.

With a budget of $35 to $50 per veteran -- they get their wish list and go shopping.

“We asked them not so much what they need -- it’s what they want. Like sweat suits, radio headphones, electric razors. Things like that,” explained Debra Daw, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 199.

The ladies have been fundraising and collecting donations since the summer to add to the bag -- things like toilet paper, shampoo, other toiletries, crossword books, dvds, American Flags, blankets, scarves, socks, snacks, and much more.

For the ladies of Post 199 -- it’s just one way to give back to those who have served.

“It is a huge deal -- it’s something they don’t expect -- and it makes them very happy,” said Daw.

“My dad was a veteran and I never really thought about veterans until I got involved in this -- and it’s been so rewarding,” added White.

They’re set to deliver the bags on Thursday. They say they will soon start collecting donations for next year. If you’d like to help you visit or contact them at:

American Legion Auxiliary

Eastern Shore, Unit 199

PO Box 806

Fairhope, AL 36533

251-279-0388

email: auxiliary.199@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.