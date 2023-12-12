Advertise With Us
Federal Jury Finds Google Play Store Harmed Consumers

Google Play logo
Google Play logo(Google)
By Lenise Ligon
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A federal court jury decided unanimously on Monday that Google’s Android app store has been shielded by anticompetitive barriers, damaging both smartphone consumers and software developers. The verdict came after just three hours of deliberation following a high-profile, four-week trial focused on the lucrative payment system within Google’s Play Store.

The Play Store serves as the primary hub where hundreds of millions of people globally download and install apps compatible with Android, the software that powers mobile devices manufactured by companies like Samsung, Motorola, and Sony.

Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game, filed a lawsuit against Google three years ago. Prosecutors argued Google has illegally protected its dominant position in Android app distribution and in-app purchases, locking out competition through exclusionary contracts and policies. This resulted in higher prices and less innovation for app developers and end users, the plaintiffs claimed.

The jurors agreed, dealing a major blow to Google as it faces mounting legal threats targeting its business practices. The company may now be compelled to revamp key elements of its app marketplace model that critics view as monopolistic gatekeeping.

While Google defends the Play Store and its standard 15-30% commission as an important revenue stream to support Android development, the jury determined that consumers and app makers have been unjustly harmed by Google’s tactics to fortify its dominance in mobile app distribution over more than a decade.

Apple prevailed in a similar case that Epic brought against the iPhone app store, but the 2021 trial was decided by a federal judge in a ruling that is under appeal at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Appeals are expected, but the unanimous ruling represents one of Google’s biggest legal defeats related to Android, the world’s preeminent mobile operating system.

