Advertise With Us
Hire One

First-edition ‘Harry Potter’ book sells for large sum

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first book in the series, and is known in...
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first book in the series, and is known in the U.S. as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."(Source: Hansons Auctioneers/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-edition copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” — purchased for 10 pounds back in 1997 — just sold at auction for more than 55,000 pounds.

That’s the equivalent of more than $69,000.

The book sold Monday through Hansons Auctioneers to a private U.K. buyer online.

Book experts said it is one of 200 first-issue hardbacks sold in bookstores in 1997.

The Scottish woman who sold the book said she bought it from a bookshop in Scotland before “Harry Potter” soared to popularity with that first book, known as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’

Latest News

The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider
President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden will meet with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days
Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days