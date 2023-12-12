Four years after death of Mobile cop, Theodore man’s capital murder trial on track for January

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The capital murder trial of accused cop killer Marco Antonio Perez remains on track for trial at the beginning of the year.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks on Monday held a status hearing in the case to firm up a schedule that will feature weeks of jury selection before testimony even begins.

Prosecutors allege that the 24-year-old Theodore man shot Officer Sean Tuder to death in January 2019 as the officer was trying to arrest the defendant on a gun charge. Prosecutors have announced they intend to seek the death penalty, which will make jury selection all the more arduous.

The judge has aside Jan. 9 to begin jury selection. That is on a Tuesday, the day after potential jurors will be empaneled for other trials during that week. The first day, Brooks said, he will consider whether to excuse people who have scheduling conflicts, with a goal of having at least 200 people fill out questionnaires.

Lawyers and prosecutors then will have a day and a half to review those answers. The judge will ask general questions of the potential jurors at 11 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the ceremonial courtroom of Government Plaza. Beginning the following day, the judge and lawyers will get an opportunity to ask them one at a time their views on the death penalty and how much they have heard about the case through the media.

The judge said he intends to do 20 in the morning and 20 in the afternoon each day.

“That’s a bit of an aggressive schedule,” he said.

When that process has identified 55 people who are able and willing to impose the death penalty if the law and facts justify it, lawyers then will pick 12 of them plus six alternates to hear the case. The judge said he anticipates that taking place on Jan. 19. Opening statements then would begin the following Monday, Jan. 22.

“And then we’d just be going,” the judge said.

Brooks said he anticipates the trial, itself, will take four to six weeks. If the jury were to convict Perez of capital murder, the trial would move into the penalty phase, in which jurors would hearing testimony and argument about whether to impose the death penalty.

Brooks set a variety of deadlines in the coming weeks. He told the lawyers to submit proposed jury instructions and verdict forms by Dec. 28. Dec. 20 is the deadline for lawyers to ask for rulings governing what evidence can be presented. A tentative hearing is set for Jan. 3 to consider those.

Perez is serving a 25-year sentence for a pair federal gun violations. His lawyer in that case appealed, arguing that the sentence was longer than the maximum allowed by law for those offense. But the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the sentence last month.

The federal jury acquitted Perez of the most serious offenses, which required prosecutors to prove that the defendant knew Tuder was a federal witness. That required proving that Perez realized that Tuder, who was in plainclothes, was a police officer.

The original capital murder indictment presented a similar challenge for prosecutors in Mobile County Circuit Court. But earlier this year, a grand jury issued a new indictment, which is written in such a way that prosecutors need only prove that Tuder was an on-duty police officer. Whether Perez was aware of that or not is irrelevant.

