FOX10 names First & 10 Player of the Year

Mary G. Montgomery quarterback Jared Hollins is your First & 10 Player of the Year.
By Emily Cochran
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mary G. Montgomery quarterback Jared Hollins led the Vikings on a Cinderella season, going 12-0 and winning their region for the first time since 1985. Hollins and MGM kicked things off with a revenge tour, beating all four teams who beat them the year before. MGM outscored Williamson, Charles Henderson, foley and Fairhope 112 to 26. Over those four weeks, Hollins threw for 842 yards and accounted for 10 touchdowns.

He continued to keep his offense rolling, putting up over 40 points against the Vikings next 3 opponents before heading into the battle of West Mobile against the Baker Hornets, a game with massive region implications.

Hollins would deliver in a big way against the Vikings 7A rival, throwing for 201 yards and four total touchdowns to beat Baker 35-14 and set up a date with Daphne to fight to claim the region.

The South Alabama commit delivered once again on the gridiron, throwing for over 200 yards and four more scores to take down the Trojans 34 to 7 and claim their first region title in 38 years.

Hollins and the Vikings capped off their perfect regular season with a 56 to 0 win over Robertsdale in week 11. Hollins finished the regular season with 2,395 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, completing 70 percent of his passes. He also added 8 scores on the ground and as one of the most disciplined quarterbacks in our area, only turned the ball over 3 times on the year.

Hollins and the red-hot Vikings faced Dothan in the playoffs in round one. After trailing 13-0 in the first half, Hollins and the stout MGM defense rallied to give MGM their first playoff win in school history and set a single season team record with 393 points.

The South Alabama commit then led his squad into round two, taking on Enterprise. The quarterback found some magic late and the vikings rallied from a 10-0 deficit to win 13-10.

Hollins made history at MGM. He led the Vikings to a 12-1 season with a region championship and 2 playoff wins. The senior ended his Mary G. Montgomery career with an 18-6 record after becoming the starter following an 0-10 season. During his two years as QB1, Hollins accumulated 5,546 total yards and 62 total touchdowns while completing nearly 68 percent of his passes and only turning the ball over 5 times while leading MGM back to prominence.

Jared Hollins is your First & 10 Player of the Year.

