FOX10 will be at Fausak Tires in Saraland Tuesday for 10 Caring Gifts toy drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week is the last week you can deliver your new, unwrapped toys for children in our community as part of our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive.

All through December, FOX10 has been collecting toys for children in our community who have been separated from their parents through no fault of their own, and to local families in need. We have partnered with Volunteers of America Southeast to collect the toys.

You can drop off your donations at Mercedes-Benz of Mobile, any Fausak Tires locations and here at the FOX10 Studios.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, FOX10 will be at Fausak Tires in Saraland from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. collecting toys for our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive.

We hope to see you there.

