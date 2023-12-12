Advertise With Us
Hire One

FOX10 will be at Fausak Tires in Saraland Tuesday for 10 Caring Gifts toy drive

FOX10 will be at Fausak Tires in Saraland from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for 10 Caring Gifts toy drive.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week is the last week you can deliver your new, unwrapped toys for children in our community as part of our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive.

All through December, FOX10 has been collecting toys for children in our community who have been separated from their parents through no fault of their own, and to local families in need. We have partnered with Volunteers of America Southeast to collect the toys.

You can drop off your donations at Mercedes-Benz of Mobile, any Fausak Tires locations and here at the FOX10 Studios.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, FOX10 will be at Fausak Tires in Saraland from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. collecting toys for our 10 Caring Gifts toy drive.

We hope to see you there.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

FOX10 will be at Fausak Tires in Saraland from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for 10 Caring Gifts...
FOX10 will be at Fausak Tires in Saraland Tuesday for 10 Caring Gifts toy drive
10 caring gifts drive in Daphne
10 caring gifts drive in Daphne
10 Caring Gifts toy drive gets visit from the Grinch
10 Caring Gifts toy drive gets visit from the Grinch
10 Caring Gifts toy drive live at Wal-Mart
10 Caring Gifts toy drive live at Wal-Mart