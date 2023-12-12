Advertise With Us
Gov. Ivey proclaims Wreaths Across America Day for the 15th year

Governor Ivey participates in Wreaths Across America Ceremony
Governor Ivey participates in Wreaths Across America Ceremony
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey participated in a Wreaths Across America Ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Wreaths Across America is a day to celebrate and honor the sacrifices of those in the armed forces.

She was joined by Blue Star Salute Foundation President Tom Long, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Admiral Kent Davis, Alabama National Guard Major General Sheryl Gordon, and many others as she presented the Wreaths Across America Day proclamation. This is the 15th year Alabama has participated.

“Whether it’s in a time of peace or war, veterans and their families devote their lives to protecting the American way of life. And folks, it’s times like these in the world that we should be even more thankful for the safety, security, and freedom we are blessed with,” said Ivey.

A wreath was laid at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in the Alabama State Capitol to honor Alabama’s veterans and the fallen.

