Grand jury to consider indictments for teen suspects in shootout

A grand jury will decide whether to indict a pair of teenagers accused of engaging in a shootout in Grand Bay.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A grand jury will decide whether to indict a pair of teenagers accused of engaging in a shootout in Grand Bay.

Surveillance video from that day back in September shows the moment several cars pull up next to each other then shots are fired.

Zayvion Harris and Tony Edwards on Monday waived their rights to preliminary hearings.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Harris and Edwards wounded two people in the incident.

