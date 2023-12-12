Highs in low 60s, with no showers for now

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will see highs remain in the low 60s for today and the rest of this week and our sky will turn partly to mostly cloudy. There won’t be any showers around, at least not yet.

Unlike yesterday we will have clouds in the mix but no showers expected till the week ends. Our morning temps will increase and won’t be as chilly in the mid to upper 40s starting on Thursday, but the afternoon highs will stay the same. Wind speeds will significantly increase by Thursday and Friday with max gusts reaching 25-30mph both days. As for rain, there will be shower chances coming this weekend but it doesn’t look like we’ll deal with any storms. The air should be too stable for that.

For now, the rain coverage is in the 30-50% range both days but the timing can’t be nailed down quite yet.

