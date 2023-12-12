Mobile City Council to seek state attorney general’s opinion on two ordinances; MPD says some policies have been amended

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For weeks the Mobile City Council has been considering two proposed ordinances including one that would permanently ban no knock and pre-dawn search warrants. Several members of MPD were at Tuesday’s council meeting to make their voices heard about the issue.

“The passage of this ordinance will have a devastating effect on the morale of the men and women of the Mobile Police Department and will show the officers the city council has a lack of confidence in our department,” said Sergeant John Goodwin.

The council is also considering an ordinance they feel would make it easier for people involved in an officer involved incident or their representatives to view body camera video from that encounter. The council proposed an amended version that includes a seven-day waiting period before submitting body camera video to the district attorney’s office. The amendment also establishes a criminal investigation by MPD as a reason to initially deny access to body camera video. Last week after the council attorney and city attorney spoke it was suggested they hold off on a vote.

“The result is still making it a mandate that law enforcement one do or not do something within seven days,” said city attorney Ricardo Woods.

Members of the mayor’s administration brought up the same issues about the pre-dawn and no-knock warrants ordinance. Which is why both will be sent to the state attorney general to make sure they don’t violate any laws.

“When you start having leaders to pass laws that we feel are unlawful what’s next,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. “Where does it stop? Are we going to mandate or dictate whether or not we have vehicle pursuits?”

Councilman Cory Penn says the ordinances are more about putting policies in place for the future.

“We need to put something that’s going to stick and an ordinance sticks,” said District 1 Councilman Cory Penn. “A resolution doesn’t stick and the truth of the matter is a procedure doesn’t stick. The next chief can come in and change it.”

In the meantime, Chief Paul Prine says MPD has agreed to amend some of their policies.

Chief Prine says the department typically doesn’t do no knock warrants, but they put in writing that they will only be allowed if there’s a risk to an officer or the public. Any pre-dawn warrants will now require approval from Chief Prine himself.

“Looking at the information we do have the warrant was not improper,” added Chief Prine. “We simply agreed to change the Mobile Police Department’s memorandum out of a spirit of cooperation.”

Councilman Penn says the council does not have a timeline on when they’ll send these ordinances to the attorney general’s office, but he says they hope to do so as soon as possible.

