Mobile city council voting on ordinance Tuesday that could change how Mobile Police conduct SWAT raids

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new ordinance that would ban most pre-dawn SWAT raids and no-knock warrants by Mobile police will go before the city council on Tuesday.

The topic has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind after two deadly officer-involved shootings this year.

Several people in the community have already signed up to speak on the topic.

One of those people including Pastor Marvin Charles Lue has spoken out publicly many times on this topic.

Lue wants the city council to make the best decision tomorrow that will protect the lives of the people who put them in office.

“I would simply ask them to each look at the constituents in which they serve and understand where we are as a city and how serious this issue is,” Lue said.

Pre-dawn raids and no-knock warrants would be allowed in limited circumstances.

Pastor Lue feels these raids have caused more harm than good.

“I am greatly appreciative of all that they do but in the climate in which we are living in and some of the incidents that we have experienced, there has to be a better way so innocent lives are not taken in the pursuit of justice,” the pastor said.

In both cases, the person killed was not the person the police were looking for.

24-year-old Kordell Jones and 16-year-old Randall Adjessom, relatives of the suspects.

Police say the two pointed weapons at officers.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson placed an immediate ban on pre-dawn raids hours after Adjessom was killed.

Not everyone will be speaking in favor of the ordinance on Tuesday.

One citizen, Bobby Lankford, signed up to speak on how the ordinance would handicap police officers from performing their duties.

Lue says he doesn’t want officers to not be able to do their job...only differently.

“I also will turn around and ask them have you really taken into account the toll, the emotional toll, that is being placed upon our community by seeing another person of color especially young men of color dying at the hands of police,” Lue said.

If the ordinance passes, the chief of police and director of public safety must approve pre-dawn raids.

