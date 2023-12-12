Mobile man makes plea deal in arson case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is heading to prison for first-degree arson, but will spend just five years behind bars on a plea deal.

Phong Lien Ngo admitted to starting a fire to a house on West Collins Street in May 2021. Fire investigators estimated damages at more than $50,000.

A judge sentenced Ngo to 20 years in prison, with all but five years suspended. Ngo must also serve three years of probation after his release from prison.

