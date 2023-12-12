Navigator Credit Union: Make the most of your charitable giving

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the holiday season unfolds, it brings opportunities to extend our generosity beyond gifts for loved ones. Navigating the sea of charities requires a thoughtful approach to ensure your donations make a meaningful impact. Navigator Credit Union has some advice to guide your charitable giving journey.

Research and Select Reputable Charities

Do your due diligence and research charities before donating. Look for organizations with a proven track record of effectively using funds for their intended purposes. Utilize platforms like Charity Navigator or GuideStar to assess a charity’s financial health, transparency and overall effectiveness.

Define Your Philanthropic Goals

Clearly define your philanthropic goals and values. Consider the causes that resonate with you, such as education, healthcare, environmental conservation or poverty alleviation. Aligning your donations with your values ensures a more meaningful and fulfilling giving experience.

Give Within Your Means

Don’t overextend yourself financially. Determine a budget for charitable giving and stick to it. Even small contributions can make a difference. Remember to keep track of your charitable contributions for tax purposes and to ensure you stay within your budget. This organized approach also helps you evaluate the impact of your donations over time.

Be Wary of Scams

Charity scams prey on the goodwill of individuals during the holiday season and year-round. These deceptive schemes often mimic legitimate organizations, tugging at heartstrings to elicit donations. Scam artists may employ high-pressure tactics, fake testimonials or aggressive telemarketing to convince you to give them money immediately. Avoid giving out personal information such as social security numbers, banking information or credit card numbers to anyone you don’t know.

