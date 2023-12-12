Part of Claiborne Street closed for several days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have a heads up for drivers in Mobile.

As of today, Tuesday, Dec. 12, Claiborne Street between Church and Canal streets is closed for about two days. There will also be a hard closure south of Civic Center Drive to accommodate work related to the construction at the Mobile Civic Center.

All the roads in the affected area are scheduled to reopen by Thursday, according to city officials.

