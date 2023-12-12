Police believe they have arrested all directly involved in shooting of Mobile girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested all of the people directly involved in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old girl, the city’s top cop said Tuesday.

A week after Cailee Knight died in her home on Rhett Drive, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told FOX10 News that investigators will remain open to the possibility that others played an indirect role.

“Right now, we believe that we have those individuals directly responsible,” he said. “But I will always leave it open in that if we develop additional people who are directly involved – or even complicit in facilitating that crime – we won’t stop at anything short of arresting them and following through with prosecution.”

Three Mobile residents have pleaded not guilty to felony murder: Ariel Rapheal Curry, Tyrone Deairous Williams and Darius Janoski Lucky Jr. Prosecutors allege that Curry, 22, was driving the car and that Williams, 19, and Lucky 18, fired into the house at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 5. A hearing has been scheduled for Friday on the prosecution’s request that all three be held without bail pending trial under Aniah’s Law.

Prine said the motive appears to be related to an argument several days before the shooting. He said he has a pretty good idea what the argument was over but added he did not want to get ahead of the legal process.

“I think a lot of that needs to kind of unravel in court,” he said. “You know, I’m very big, if you don’t know, at preserving evidence – even to a fault. I get accused of hiding things. But I don’t. At the end of the day, even suspects deserve their time in court, and I don’t want to do anything that will hinder or compromise anybody’s conviction.”

