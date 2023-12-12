Advertise With Us
Prodisee Pantry’s First ‘52nd Magnolia Ball’ to feature array of fine foods

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry’s First “52nd Magnolia Ball” fundraiser is coming up on Jan. 5.

This event culminated out of the buzz around the Hulu television show “Love in Fairhope.” The Magnolia Ball is a key feature in this fun, creative television series that highlights many beautiful features of Baldwin County in a fantasy based on reality. After many folks binge-watched the series when it first was broadcast, social media lit up with the idea that a local nonprofit should host a Magnolia Ball. Prodisee Pantry got the call and within just a few hours, began planning for the ball.

This ball will feature fine foods from Capers in the Kitchen, The Hope Farm, Bill-E’s, Sean’s Prime Dining, Fairhope Inn, Sinfully Sweet and more. A Magnolia signature cocktail is also being designed for the event.

Chef Kris Conlon and Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to talk about the upcoming ball and the food you can expect on the menu.

