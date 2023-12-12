Semmes woman sentenced for aggravated child abuse of twins

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes mother convicted of aggravated child abuse and assault against her twin infants has been ordered to serve decades behind bars.

A judge on Monday sentenced Charity Harris to 35 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated child abuse and 20 years for first-degree assault. The judge ordered her to serve the sentences consecutively for a total of 125 years in prison.

In September, a jury found Harris guilty after a trial that lasted a week and a half trial. Prosecutors said the twins suffered multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds and bone fractures throughout their bodies.

The abuse started when they were 3 weeks old and continued until they were 7 months old, authorities said.

