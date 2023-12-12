Advertise With Us
Hire One

Semmes woman sentenced for aggravated child abuse of twins

A judge sentenced Charity Harris to 35 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated child abuse and 20 years for first-degree assault.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes mother convicted of aggravated child abuse and assault against her twin infants has been ordered to serve decades behind bars.

A judge on Monday sentenced Charity Harris to 35 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated child abuse and 20 years for first-degree assault. The judge ordered her to serve the sentences consecutively for a total of 125 years in prison.

In September, a jury found Harris guilty after a trial that lasted a week and a half trial. Prosecutors said the twins suffered multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds and bone fractures throughout their bodies.

The abuse started when they were 3 weeks old and continued until they were 7 months old, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Yolanda Denise Coale ... pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter.
Mobile woman admits to killing child with broomstick
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

911 calls on a robbery in progress on July 2, 2023, the night Mobile police officers...
Jawan Dallas’ family files lawsuit alleging unlawful use of force, excessive force
The fire took just about everything from the family, including two dogs and five cats.
Stapleton family loses home and pets to house fire
The family filed a multi-million dollar federal lawsuit against the city of Mobile plus two...
Jawan Dallas' family files lawsuit alleging unlawful use of force, excessive force
Accused Mobile cop killer Marco Antonio Perez was in court Monday as a judge laid out the...
Four years after death of Mobile cop, Theodore man’s capital murder trial on track for January