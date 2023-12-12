Sunny and dry today, overnight temperatures to tumble

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We were chilly and frosty starting off this morning! Many areas fell to near freezing to start. Heading into this afternoon, we will max out in the lower 60s, slightly below average for this time of year. We will stay sunny and dry for today, with more clouds rolling in this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will once again take a tumble. We will begin Wednesday morning in the mid-to-upper 30s and the lower-to-mid 40s. Frost is possible for our inland areas to begin, so bring your pets and plants indoors.

Tomorrow, daytime highs will be similar in the lower 60s. A few more clouds are possible.

We will stay dry and near average for temperatures looking ahead to the end of the week.

Rain chances creep back in heading into the weekend. Models are still inconsistent with timing and coverage, but they seem to be leaning higher for the second half of the weekend. Stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest.

Have a great week!

