Sunny Side Theater presents ‘A Christmas Carol’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “A Christmas Carol” December 15 & 16 at 7 pm and December 16 & 17 at 2 pm at Joe Jefferson Playhouse. The classic Christmas tale takes to the stage set to music from the amazing Alan Menken & Lynn Ahrens. Warm your hearts and take an hour to see these talented kids during the holiday season.

Sunny Side Theater performs its shows at theaters throughout the city. Its rehearsal studio space is located at 63 Midtown Park East.

Phone: 251-510-1808

Website: sunnysidedrama.com

Ticket link is https://our.show/sst/christmascarol

Cost of tickets are $17 adults, $13 seniors, $9 students, $7 kids 12 & under

