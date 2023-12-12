Advertise With Us
Hire One

Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.(cosmopolitanuk / YouTube / CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’

Latest News

Christopher Raczkowski is accused of switching bags.
Ex-manager stole $50K from Brinks office, replaced it with counterfeit bills, officials say
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Stunning new video shows a train moving while a child was climbing over to get to school.
New video of child jumping from moving train puts spotlight back on blocked crossings
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity
Rhonda Barksdale, the bus driver in Franklin County who was charged with 40 counts of...
Ex-Franklin County bus driver pleads guilty to driving bus while drunk