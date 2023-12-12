Advertise With Us
Hire One

World’s Ambition Organization to hold ‘Let’s Eat together’ event

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On December 16, World’s Ambition Organization will be hosting a huge community giveaway for those in need. Phelon Carter, The President of World’s Ambition Organization has connected with many businesses/organizations around the city that will be sponsoring this event. Let’s Eat together will be providing free food and drinks, clothes, toys, hygiene products, perishable items, haircuts and styles, arts and crafts, a live DJ, live performances, and more.

Everything is free while it lasts!

What: Let’s Eat Together Community Giveaway

When: December 16th from 1pm-4pm

Where: Dearborn YMCA (321 N Warren Street)

For who: Benefiting those in need throughout the city of Mobile

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile "just wants justice"
Grandmother of 9-year-old killed in Mobile ‘just wants justice’

Latest News

Punta Clara Kitchen Divinity for the Holidays
Divinity, Cakes & Treats at Punta Clara Kitchen
Charitable giving guide with Navigator Credit Union
Navigator Credit Union: Make the most of your charitable giving
Think outside the box this holiday season
Think outside the box this holiday season
'A Christmas Carol' at Sunny Side Theater
Sunny Side Theater presents ‘A Christmas Carol’
Buddy Elf Spaghetti Meal Kit
‘Elf’ themed meal kit