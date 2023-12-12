World’s Ambition Organization to hold ‘Let’s Eat together’ event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On December 16, World’s Ambition Organization will be hosting a huge community giveaway for those in need. Phelon Carter, The President of World’s Ambition Organization has connected with many businesses/organizations around the city that will be sponsoring this event. Let’s Eat together will be providing free food and drinks, clothes, toys, hygiene products, perishable items, haircuts and styles, arts and crafts, a live DJ, live performances, and more.

Everything is free while it lasts!

What: Let’s Eat Together Community Giveaway

When: December 16th from 1pm-4pm

Where: Dearborn YMCA (321 N Warren Street)

For who: Benefiting those in need throughout the city of Mobile

