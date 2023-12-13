After nearly 11 months, intersection of CR 13 and Twin Beach Road in Fairhope reopens

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Traveling for motorists in Fairhope got a little easier as the roundabout At County Road 13 and Twin Beach Road opened to the public Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

County Road 44 (Twin Beach Road) has become a major east-west connector between Highway 98 and Highway 181. Fairhope High School is on the west end and access from that direction was cut off while the traffic circle was under construction. For students and those who live in this growing area, it’s been a real inconvenience.

New roundabout at CR 13 and Twin Beach Rd. in Fairhope opened Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023 (Hal Scheurich)

“We’d have to go through Summer Lake to get home every day,” said Fairhope High School student, Miller Cunningham. “We’d have to go all the way around there.”

“It’s a Christmas miracle to have it open,” said Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan. “I mean, this project’s been ongoing for more than ten months now and to be able to have it open right here in time for the holidays, I think a lot of people are going to enjoy being able to travel from 181 to 98 using…using this road.”

Eleven months is a long time and while folks were pleased it’s finally open, some drivers have a hard time understanding what’s taken so long.

“I mean, finally. I love it, but it took forever to get it done,” said Jack McInnis. “I mean, it was painful going down the other road every day and traffic and being backed up.”

Highway officials said this intersection took longer and was more expensive than the other four because of the number of utilities that either had to be moved or worked around, including a major power line running right through the middle.

It’s the last on the county’s list of traffic circles along the CR 13 corridor, for a total of five. From north to south, County Road 13 now has roundabouts at County Road 64, Gayfer Road Extension, Fairhope Avenue, Twin Beach Road and County Road 32.

“It just alleviates some of the traffic. The way we’re growing here in Baldwin County, we had to do this and I’m so thankful that we’re able to do this with the city of Fairhope, the city of Daphne and with the county. You know, we got this accomplished,” Baldwin County Commissioner, Matt McKenzie said.

Baldwin County Engineer, Frank Lundy said these roundabouts are the obvious answer to traffic flow and safer roads.

“A typical four-way stop, or a conventional intersection lends itself to these severe, T-bone-style accidents…side impact accidents. A roundabout does not do that. It changes the angle of the vehicle approach,” explained Lundy. “You may get some fender bender style accidents, but the severity at a particular intersection drops substantially.”

It’s taken 10 years to get all five of the traffic circles along the County Road 13 corridor finished. This last one was not only the lengthiest build, but also the most expensive, costing the county and the Eastern Shore MPO $2.4 million-dollars.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.