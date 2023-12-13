ASMS launches free online ACT prep program for Alabama juniors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama School of Mathematics and Science has launched a free online ACT prep program targeted at Alabama juniors who may not have access to such tutoring.

The ACT Prep with ASMS initiative aims to help 100 juniors from low-income families, rural areas, or disadvantaged school systems from across the state access a high-quality ACT prep program.

Last month, ACT, Inc. reported that the national average ACT composite score dropped to 19.5 out of a maximum score of 36 for the Class of 2023, ASMS said. According to data released by the testing organization, that is the lowest average score in thirty years.

ASMS Academic Dean Mitch Frye discussed the school’s initiative at Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting.

“We’ve observed that ACT scoring are trending downward nationwide and that is affecting Alabama. So we are working with out teachers to put together and online ACT prep program for Alabama juniors. So it’s for anyone across the state, but we do want to target Mobile citizens as well,” Frye said.

He told the council that the importance of the ACT cannot be overstated for students trying to get into college.

“You need good ACT scores to get into college, and you need better ACT scores to earn merit-based dollars,” he said. “So we are putting the program together especially to reach Alabama juniors who might not otherwise have ACT prep access that other students could have. That’s why it’s free. That’s why it’s online.”

The deadline to apply is noon on Jan. 3.

“For local students, if we have overflow, we’re going to try to do an in-person session or two,” he said.

The main program will begin Jan. 9 and run through March and is set to coincide with the March administration of the ACT in Alabama “so that the material will be fresh in students’ heads,” Frye said.

Frye told the council the school could use help from community and religious leaders to get the word out about the program.

To learn more about the program or to apply, click here.

