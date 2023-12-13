Atmore PD arrests man accused of stealing more than $15,000 from tire shop

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department arrested a former tire shop owner for allegedly stealing money from another tire shop.

Police said 39-year-old Christopher Rowland, who formerly owned Rowland Tire Shop, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree theft.

According to authorities, Rowland, a former employee of Southern Tire Mart, is accused of stealing more than $15,000 from that business. Police said an audit revealed that the money was missing the business’s accounts.

A 2019 investigation by Flomaton police resulted in Rowland being indicted for first-degree theft by deception after he wrote several worthless checks to pay for merchandise he purchased from a tire company with locations in Columbus, Ga., Jacksonville, Fla. and several Alabama cities, Atmore PD said in a Facebook post.

