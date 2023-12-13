Advertise With Us
Hire One

Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris declares for NFL draft

Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Marcus Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft
Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates the team's win against Vanderbilt after...
Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates the team's win against Vanderbilt after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Marcus Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft.

Harris, who was a first-team Associated Press All-SEC pick, made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder made 40 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks this season, easily the best of his college career. He didn't indicate if he would play in Auburn's Music City Bowl game against Maryland on Dec. 30.

Harris transferred from Kansas after the 2020 season. He had 11 sacks and 23 1/2 tackles for loss in 37 games with the Tigers, making 97 tackles.

His younger brother, Pike Road (Alabama) High School defensive lineman Malik Blocton, has already signed to play for Auburn next season.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrates next to the Battle Line trophy after the...
The AP All-America team is loaded with 5th- and 6th-year players, including LSU's Heisman-winning QB
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) holds up the most valuable player trophy after the...
Alabama’s Milroe, Georgia’s Beck and Oregon’s Gabriel will head into 2024 with Heisman Trophy hype
Dr. Michelle Owens, a maternal fetal medicine subspecialist, speaks on Feb. 22, 2023 at the...
Maternal mortality rate is much higher for Black women than white women in Mississippi, study says
Mississippi legislators will begin their session next month without a broad outline from their...
Mississippi’s top lawmakers skip initial budget proposals because of disagreement with governor