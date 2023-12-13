Brief standoff in Saraland ends after police say man threatened officers, assaulted woman

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man is facing serious charges after investigators say he threatened officers and assaulted a social worker Wednesday afternoon.

According to Saraland Police Chief J.C. West his department has been receiving several threatening emails from an unknown man.

Chief West says one of those threats came in this morning.

Investigators filed a petition for harassment, resulting in AltaPointe sending in an assessment therapist to evaluate him.

According to Chief West, a social worker arrived at the suspect’s house in the 100 block of Shelton Beach Road.

Investigators say the man became combative with the social worker, slapping her across the face.

When the social worker tried to escape, the suspect stole her phone, followed her out to car, jumped in, and broke her police radio, officials say.

A nearby delivery driver was able to help call 911 according to police.

Chief West says his officers arrived on scene around 1:30 p.m. but could not get him to come out, resulting in SWAT arrival.

Police say SWAT negotiations were unsuccessful and two cannisters of tear gas were deployed.

Chief West says the standoff lasted less than an hour.

The social worker suffered minor injuries.

The charges and identity of the man are unknown.

Investigators say the suspect should be booked into Metro Jail late Wednesday afternoon.

FOX10 News will update this story once more information becomes available.

