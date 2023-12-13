Community unites for Power Walk in memory of Cailee Knight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of the tragic shooting of 9-year-old Cailee Knight at her home in west Mobile, the community is rallying together for a meaningful cause. Tonight, members of the Mobile Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and the Power of Community Initiative will meet on Zeigler Boulevard and walk in Cailee’s honor.

Last week’s devastating news of a 9-year-old girl shot while sleeping at her home in west Mobile shook the community. Now, in the face of grief, locals are taking action.

Wednesday night, members of the Mobile Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will join the Power of Community Initiative on Zeigler Boulevard as they walk in Cailee’s memory.

“We’re going to walk from here on Zeigler all the way back to the neighborhood where Cailee unfortunately lost her life but also spent some great days as a nine year old, just enjoying being a child,” said Pastor Marvin Charles Lue Jr.

Donald Dees, another member of the fraternity, stresses the need to address the issue of gun violence, “Violence that’s being committed has to stop. And so any effort that we can play towards that end, that’s what we want to try to do.”

“We want to walk the community and have conversations with people that we run into and let them know that we care about this community — hey, we care about the whole Mobile community,” Lue adds.

The goal of the walk is to instill power within the community.

“What we’re going to do is show our community that we do have power, power to live, power to end gun violence. Power to continue to say enough is enough,” said Lue.

“Hopefully, a lot of people can come out tonight, and we can really show the community that we hurt with them and we want to do our part to bring this issue to the forefront,” said Dees.

The groups will meet outside of One Stop Foot Mart tonight at 6 p.m. The community is invited to participate in the fight against violence.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.