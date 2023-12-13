Advertise With Us
Hire One

Elmore Correctional inmate dead after assault, ADOC says

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death as a possible homicide
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death as a possible homicide.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after an inmate-on-inmate assault at Elmore Correctional Facility turned deadly, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC said it’s investigating the death as a possible homicide.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday when a verbal altercation between inmates Derrek Wendell Martin and Antonio Twan Thomas turned physical.

Elmore Correctional inmate Derrek Wendell Martin (L) died Tuesday after an alleged assault by...
Elmore Correctional inmate Derrek Wendell Martin (L) died Tuesday after an alleged assault by fellow inmate Antonio Thomas (R). The death is being investigated as a possible homicide.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

ADOC said correctional staff found Martin conscious but on the floor. He was taken to Staton Health Care Unit “where his condition rapidly deteriorated.” He died from his injuries despite life-saving measures being taken, the department said.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division, or LESD, identified Thomas as the suspect and charges against him are pending.

Martin, 38, was serving a 20-year sentence for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Lawrence County.

Thomas, 50, is serving a life sentence for Robbery I out of Montgomery County.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

The store opened Wednesday morning, Dec. 13.
Publix store opens in Fairhope
The store opened Wednesday morning, Dec. 13.
Publix store opens in Fairhope
Officials announce major riverfront development in Mobile
Officials announce major riverfront development in Mobile
In the wake of the shooting of 9-year-old Cailee Knight at her home in west Mobile, the...
Community unites for Power Walk in memory of Cailee Knight
In the wake of the shooting of 9-year-old Cailee Knight at her home in west Mobile, the...
Community unites for Power Walk in memory of Cailee Knight