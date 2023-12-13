Fairhope man charged with federal sex crimes can stay free until trial, judge rules

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man accused of sexually exploiting a child and making child pornography will not be detained until trial, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Jeremy Dixon Kinsey, 53, faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of attempted enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography. If convicted of any of the exploitation counts, he faces mandatory-minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. The attempted enticement charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Federal prosecutors argued that Kinsey posed a risk to flee and obstruct justice, and also posed a danger to public safety. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley Murray sided with the defense.

The indictment alleges criminal activity in April and May, listing three different victims. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children began investigating after getting a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Deputies pulled Kinsey over on May 9.

Andrew Ashton, a lieutenant with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX10 News at the time that investigators found evidence of illicit online activity.

“He was indeed viewing these things online over chat groups and whatnot and he had basically copied and recovered these images and possibly videos for further dissemination later on,” he said.

Kinsey is scheduled to go on trial in February.’

