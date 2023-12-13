Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fairhope man charged with federal sex crimes can stay free until trial, judge rules

Jeremy Kinsey ... charged with sexual exploitation of children.
Jeremy Kinsey ... charged with sexual exploitation of children.(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man accused of sexually exploiting a child and making child pornography will not be detained until trial, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Jeremy Dixon Kinsey, 53, faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of attempted enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography. If convicted of any of the exploitation counts, he faces mandatory-minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. The attempted enticement charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Federal prosecutors argued that Kinsey posed a risk to flee and obstruct justice, and also posed a danger to public safety. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley Murray sided with the defense.

The indictment alleges criminal activity in April and May, listing three different victims. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children began investigating after getting a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Deputies pulled Kinsey over on May 9.

Andrew Ashton, a lieutenant with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX10 News at the time that investigators found evidence of illicit online activity.

“He was indeed viewing these things online over chat groups and whatnot and he had basically copied and recovered these images and possibly videos for further dissemination later on,” he said.

Kinsey is scheduled to go on trial in February.’

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

The store opened Wednesday morning, Dec. 13.
Publix store opens in Fairhope
The store opened Wednesday morning, Dec. 13.
Publix store opens in Fairhope
Officials announce major riverfront development in Mobile
Officials announce major riverfront development in Mobile
In the wake of the shooting of 9-year-old Cailee Knight at her home in west Mobile, the...
Community unites for Power Walk in memory of Cailee Knight
In the wake of the shooting of 9-year-old Cailee Knight at her home in west Mobile, the...
Community unites for Power Walk in memory of Cailee Knight