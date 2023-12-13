Advertise With Us
Foley plans addition of safety lanes to Beach Express

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Beach Express will soon become a construction zone.

The city of Foley announced it will add safety lanes to the shoulders of the highway and repave the portion of the Beach Express that is maintained by Foley, which stretches from Alabama 59 to the intersection of Baldwin County 12.

The expected start time is in the spring of 2024, but city officials are still waiting on the approval from Alabama Department of Transportation to begin the project. They said they hope to have the project completed before the summer tourist season.

