Fraternities, sororities make season bright for Satsuma families

The Holiday Assistance Project is a group project among the Greek organizations at the University of South Alabama.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - University of South Alabama fraternities and sororities are making the season bright for some families in Satsuma.

It’s called the Holiday Assistance Project, a group project among the Greek organizations.

Enough toys to fill Santa’s sleigh were dropped off at Robert E. Lee Elementary on Tuesday to fulfill Christmas wish lists for kids.

Mariah Nix, a special education teacher, said, “It’s heartwarming. There’s not enough words to describe how it feels. The thanks that we can possibly give to those kids that came out today to help us out, the students at South and Greek life, they really do a lot for the community that kind of gets overlooked by other things.”

The project was spearheaded by members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

