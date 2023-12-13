Advertise With Us
Georgia man pleads guilty to shooting at Mobile police officer after chase

Man accused of firing shots at police officers pleads guilty to attempted murder
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Georgia man accused of firing shots at a police officer after a chase in 2021 pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder.

In exchange for the plea, charges of reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle will be dropped against Christopher James Jones Jr. Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter accepted the prosecution recommendation of 20 years in prison.

Jones, 24, of Tucker, Georgia, will serve that at the same time he finishes a sentence on a probation renovation in a robbery case.

Investigators accused Jones of firing more than a dozen shots at Mobile Police Officer Roderick Miles with several hitting his patrol vehicle. The officer suffered injuries from broken glass and debris.

The shooting occurred during a high-speed chase in July 2021 after someone reported that Jones was potentially suicidal. Authorities it started Government Boulevard and Skywood Drive and covered about two miles, ending at said Government Boulevard and Magnolia Road when Jones lost control of the car and ran into a ditch. He got out of the car and ran, but officers quickly apprehended him and recovered a Glock pistol with a high-capacity magazine stolen from Georgia.

Lawrence Battiste, who was public safety director at the time, praised Miles. He said the former officer of the month showed great restraint in not returning fire.

