Head-on collision on Newman Road claims Mobile woman’s life

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash in Mobile County involving a commercial vehicle claimed the life of a Mobile woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA troopers said 49-year-old Kimberly A. Garcia was critically injured Tuesday morning when the 2011 Toyota Corolla she was driving collided head-on with the 2014 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Anton Herbst, 48, of Pensacola, Fla.

Garcia was taken to Providence Hospital in Mobile, where she later died from her injuries, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on Newman Road, about approximately 6 miles west of the Mobile city limits, ALEA said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

