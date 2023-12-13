iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/15/2023 - 12/17/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sports Talk 99.5′s Randy Kennedy joined us to talk about everything that’s happening this weekend!

CHRISTMAS PARADES

SATURDAY:

McINTOSH CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sat 10am, Town of McIntosh.

ROBERTSDALE CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK & PARADE- Sat 6:30pm, Honeybee Park, Robertsdale.

SUNDAY:

TILLMAN’S CORNER CHRISTMAS PARADE- Sun 2pm, W.C. Griggs Elementary School.

SEMMES CHRISTMAS CONCERT - Thurs 7pm, Mary G Montgomery High School, Semmes. Free holiday concert by the Mobile Pops!

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS AT SIMS PARK & MOVIES AT THE PARK (ELF)- Thurs Dec 14, 6pm, Johnnie Sims Park, Gulf Shores. Enjoy a free movie under the stars as well as other activities, including photos with Santa, holiday treats, crafts, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and the 8th Annual Snowball Drop of 8,000 ping pong balls dropped from above by Santa himself! You could win prizes with the numbers on the snowballs!

THE NUTCRACKER - Fri 7pm; Sat 1:30pm & 7pm; Sun 1:30pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre.

MOBILE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA presents HOLIDAY CLASSICS!- Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2:30pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre. This festive concert, featuring Mobile’s Singing Children, is packed with Christmas favorites and seasonal classics for every musical taste. As usual, the concert ends with an exciting singalong, giving everyone the thrill of singing Christmas carols with a full orchestra. Not to mention falling snow and a visit from Santa.

A MERRY TUBA CHRISTMAS CONCERT- Sat 6pm, Medal of Honor Park, Mobile. All players of Tuba and Euphonium are welcome to join in performing holiday favorites! Any age and skill welcome. 2023 is the 50th anniversary of HPF’s Tuba Christmas.

FINDING CHRISTMAS- December 15 - 27, daily 3pm and 7pm (dark Dec 18), Beau Rivage Theater, Biloxi. Do you believe in the magic of the Holidays? Finding Christmas is a Broadway-style musical variety production that follows a young brother & sister duo who set out on a quest to find the true meaning of Christmas. Some say that seeing is believing, while others know that believing is trusting what’s in your heart.

2023 HOLIDAY HOMES TOUR & CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS AT OAKLEIGH- Sat 11am-5pm (Tour); 5pm-7pm (Candlelight), Oakleigh Garden District, Mobile. The third annual Holiday Homes Tour features five festive historic homes along Government St. and in the Oakleigh Garden District, along with All Saints Episcopal Church. During Candlelight Christmas at Oakleigh, you can see one of Mobile’s oldest homes decorated for the season.

CHRISTMAS AT THE EXPLOREUM- Sat 10am-2pm, Exploreum Science Center, Downtown Mobile. It’s a Polar Exploration! Learn about the science behind the coldest places on Earth with chilling demonstrations and hands-on learning opportunities such Colder than Ice, Liquid Nitrogen Science, and a number Antarctic engineering challenges. Plus a few surprises in the mix! FREE for Exploreum members and General Admission for non-members.

