Advertise With Us
Hire One

Major riverfront development to be announced in Mobile

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announces the planned development of the Riverwalk Plaza along the...
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announces the planned development of the Riverwalk Plaza along the Mobile riverfront.(Robert Brown, FOX10 News)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - What is billed as a major riverfront development along the Mobile River in downtown Mobile will be announced this morning by city officials and developers.

The announcement will be made at a press event set for 11 a.m. on the waterfront along Water Street near its intersection with Dauphin Street adjacent to the Mobile Convention Center. FOX10 News will have a crew there, and you can watch a livestream of the announcement here on FOX10tv.com.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Burton Property Group President and CEO Philip Burton and Kessler Capital President Laura Kessler will be on hand to announce and provide details about the development.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Head-on collision on Newman Road claims Mobile woman’s life
Florida State coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win over Louisville in the...
Florida AG launches investigation into College Football Playoff Committee after FSU snub
Community event in Mobile aims to stop violence
Community event in Mobile aims to stop violence
MCPSS teacher placed on administrative leave following classroom controversy
MCPSS teacher placed on administrative leave following classroom controversy