Man charged for Biloxi homicide after Hattiesburg arrest Tuesday; 2nd suspect still at large

The Biloxi Police Department said 27-year-old Tymos D. Carter (left) has been charged with homicide and Eddie D. Baker (right) is wanted in connection to the homicide investigation.(Biloxi Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg man who was arrested Tuesday for a murder charge is now in custody in Harrison County in an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, 27-year-old Tymos Davion Carter was arrested by the Hattiesburg Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, at his home in Hattiesburg.

After Carter was arrested, he was taken to the Biloxi Police Department and charged with homicide for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of a man, later identified as 31-year-old Marcus Moore of Biloxi, on Friday, Nov. 10.

One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified

Carter is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail with no bond, as issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Tymos Carter, 27, of Hattiesburg, is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail with no bond, as issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.(Harrison County Jail)

During their investigation, Carter was identified as one of the suspects connected to the shooting. Another suspect, Eddie Demetrius Baker, is also wanted in connection to the homicide.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Baker at this time. If anyone has information about the homicide, contact the following departments:

  • Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division: (228) 435-6112
  • Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641
  • Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us
  • Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898,
  • Submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

