Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle and hitting pickup truck

On Monday, Dec. 11, 42-year-old Christopher Chambliss of Monroe died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-80 near LA-594.
By Nina Ghaedi and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A man is dead after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana on Monday.

Authorities say Kevin Walker, 40, was traveling east on US-80 in his 1999 Lincoln Continental while Christopher Chambliss, 42, was traveling west on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Walker turned left into the path of Chambliss, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Chambliss was thrown from his motorcycle and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east on US-80.

Chambliss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala...
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication
Head-on collision on Newman Road claims Mobile woman’s life
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
FILE - NBC Sports commentator Al Michaels reports from the sidelines before an NFL football...
Al Michaels won't call an NFL playoff game for NBC this season