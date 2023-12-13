MCPSS teacher placed on administrative leave following classroom controversy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has learned that a Mobile middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

The teacher is accused of verbally abusing and ridiculing a sixth-grade student.

According to municipal court records, the teacher is facing a harassment charge.

The mother and her daughter want to remain anonymous but say it happened at Pillans Middle School.

FOX10 News is also not identifying the teacher, because she hasn’t been arrested yet.

The mother says she received a gut-wrenching phone call from an administrator last Monday.

”The school called and told me that my daughter was involved in an incident at the school. And that her teacher had violated the school rules,” the mother said.

She says her daughter and another student were exchanging words when the teacher got involved in the conversation.

From there the mother says the teacher began bullying her child...pulling her hair, calling her ugly, and talking about the way she dressed.

She says her daughter has never been spoken to in that way and wouldn’t expect it from someone who is supposed to be setting a positive example.

”She degraded her as a child from her head to her toes. She just made her feel like not the beautiful young little girl that she is. It just hurts. It hurts because she touched her in an inappropriate way and belittled her,” the mother said emotionally. “It broke me as a woman and a mother. Who’s sitting up talking to our kids like this? You’re supposed to be teaching them.”

Mobile police say the teacher will be arrested and charged with harassment, which is a misdemeanor.

The school system says the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.