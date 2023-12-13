MFRD battles house fire on Harrington Way

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department remained on the scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of Harrington Way Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 3:17 p.m. Units arriving about five minutes later reported heavy smoke visible from a single-story residence with fire showing from the back corner, officials said. Additional units arrived to tackle the blaze.

A search by crews found no one inside the home and no injuries were reported, according to MFRD.

Personnel were still on scene as of 4:11 p.m. performing salvage and overhaul operations and making sure all hot spots were extinguished, officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.

