Advertise With Us
Hire One

MFRD battles house fire on Harrington Way

(KBTX)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department remained on the scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of Harrington Way Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 3:17 p.m. Units arriving about five minutes later reported heavy smoke visible from a single-story residence with fire showing from the back corner, officials said. Additional units arrived to tackle the blaze.

A search by crews found no one inside the home and no injuries were reported, according to MFRD.

Personnel were still on scene as of 4:11 p.m. performing salvage and overhaul operations and making sure all hot spots were extinguished, officials said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE: Police lights
Brief standoff in Saraland ends after police say man threatened officers, assaulted woman
Students at UCP of Mobile get visit from Santa
Students at UCP of Mobile get visit from Santa
Students at UCP of Mobile get visit from Santa
Students at UCP of Mobile get visit from Santa
Community unites for Power Walk in memory of Cailee Knight
Community unites for Power Walk in memory of Cailee Knight