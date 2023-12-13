Milder, but still seasonably chilly tonight

(WALA) - Thursday morning will be chilly, but not as cold as the last couple of mornings. Most areas will see lows in the mid 40s. Coastal areas will only drop into the upper 40s.

Thursday highs will be in the low 60s. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies and it will continue to be dry.

We’ll wrap up the week on Friday with similar conditions. It will be in the mid-40s in the morning and low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with no rain threat.

The next chance of rain comes this weekend, as a low tracks across the Gulf. Unfortunately, the models are not in good agreement with the track of that low, so they’re not in good agreement with our rain possibilities. For now, plan on some spotty showers Saturday and slightly better chances on Sunday. We’ll keep you updated as we get more information.

