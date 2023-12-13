Mobile woman searching for painting that was accidentally donated to Goodwill

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sometimes, you just have to let social media do its thing. Taylor West was hoping the power of Facebook would come through for her. So far it has.

She said, “Social media has blown my mind. Last I checked I had over 3,000 shares.”

West made a post on Facebook. It said in part, “In the chaos of moving my sweet, sweet mother in law accidentally donated this painting to Goodwill...”

West told FOX10 News, “It’s a big piece. It’s fragile, so we decided to take it as the last load, put it in my mother in law’s garage for the time being. They’re also moving. She accidentally loaded it up and took it to Goodwill. We called goodwill. We went to Goodwill. They remember seeing it but they no longer had it.”

West said people on social media even commented on her post confirming they had seen the painting at the Goodwill on Azalea, but when they went to look, it was gone. Someone must have quickly snatched it up.

West really wanted to find it. She said it was a sentimental surprise from her husband on their first Christmas married.

“My husband’s best friend’s wife painted it for us. I saw it on her Etsy shop and was like, I want this painting. When my husband convinced me that it was sold I had reached out to her to try to buy it. Lo and behold, he had bought it and we got back from our honeymoon. He gifted it to me,” said West.

West was even offering to pay the person back for it. She hopes one day, they will all get a good laugh out of the case of the missing mural.

West said, “I think it’s kind of just made a joke in the family now of everything that’s in the garage as we’re making goodwill runs. It’s like make sure you check every box every piece. We’re paying a little bit more attention and definitely trying to laugh about it and I’m just really hoping that my mother in law will laugh about it soon.”

West told FOX10 News someone has since come forward and offered to return the painting.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.