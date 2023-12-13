Advertise With Us
Hire One

Must have tech gifts for the holidays

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a world where time is of the essence, and the holiday season is knocking on our doors, what if we told you there’s a way to make your gift-giving experience both meaningful and technologically thrilling?

Introducing five last-minute Snapdragon-powered tech gizmos and gadgets – the perfect blend of cutting-edge innovation and festive spirit that will leave your family and friends in awe.

Technology Expert Jessica Naziri discussed the hot tech gizmos and gadgets that seamlessly blend technology and joy.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Gov. Ivey: Tax rebates are on the way
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/15/2023 - 12/17/2023)
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/15/2023 - 12/17/2023)
A Night in Bethlehem at College Park Baptist Church
A Night in Bethlehem at College Park Baptist Church
Healthy Living with USA Health: Helping with physician shortage
Healthy Living with USA Health: Helping with physician shortage
RJ's Seamless Gutters
RJ's Seamless Gutters