New oyster shell unveiled to replace one vandalized in Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly a year after one of Mobile’s iconic oyster sculptures was vandalized in Bienville Square -- the Downtown Mobile Alliance unveiled a new oyster shell.

Oyster City Brewing Company played host Tuesday night to the unveilling of artist Ginger Woechan’s new piece.

“This was my first piece of public art -- so that was 10 years ago,” said Ginger.

Having to start all over after the vandalism -- Ginger says the shell redesign represents the best of the Port City -- keeping with her expressionist/colorist signature style!

“I said let’s make it bigger and better! Let’s make it more Mobile -- more downtown Mobile -- more love and more things that represent what we are. And so that’s why you see little Easter eggs in there I thought about things in there -- that people in mobile could find. Other people will be like -- why is there Conecuh sausage in this painting -- right,” explained Ginger.

The Downtown Mobile Alliance is her sponsor and was committed to getting the shell back on the Oyster Trail.

“There was no question at all -- everyone takes a lot of pride in our downtown artwork. And we’ve had so much support and momentum that has built up in getting this statue repainted and repaired,” said Kim Kelly, Downtown Mobile Alliance board member.

They’ve managed to fundraise half of the $3,500 cost to repair the shell -- t-shirt sales are adding up.

“It was understandable that people were pretty upset when it got damaged. So now they can be a part of the history of getting it back on to Bienville Square. The design is on the t-shirt -- we are glad people can be a part of it,” said Maggie Shreve, Downtown Mobile Alliance Marketing Coordinator.

Oyster City Brewing also helped out -- donating 10% of Tuesday night’s beer sales to the cause.

For Ginger -- the project -- which started 10 years ago -- has come full circle representing the love the Port City has shown her time and time again.

“I feel it and I hope they feel my love back! I feel like I have so much support here -- it feels like I was born under an azalea bush in Mobile. It’s one reason why I love Mobile so much,” said Ginger.

The refurbished oyster shell will be reinstalled once construction is complete at Bienville Square.

