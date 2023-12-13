A Night in Bethlehem at College Park Baptist Church
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem. Walk through a Live Nativity and see a live portrayal of the events surrounding Jesus’ birth. There will also be hot cocoa or coffee and homemade cookies as guides take you back to Bethlehem to witness biblical characters and live animals. December 15&16 6-8pm at College Park Baptist Church.
A Night in Bethlehem
December 15th & 16th 6-8pm
College Park Baptist Church
8600 Celeste Rd.
Saraland, AL. 36571
(251) 675-7037
