A Night in Bethlehem at College Park Baptist Church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem. Walk through a Live Nativity and see a live portrayal of the events surrounding Jesus’ birth. There will also be hot cocoa or coffee and homemade cookies as guides take you back to Bethlehem to witness biblical characters and live animals. December 15&16 6-8pm at College Park Baptist Church.

A Night in Bethlehem

December 15th & 16th 6-8pm

College Park Baptist Church

8600 Celeste Rd.

Saraland, AL. 36571

(251) 675-7037

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.