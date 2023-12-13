Advertise With Us
Nippy start before climbing to 60s

By Michael White
Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WALA) - Our morning tempeatures won’t be as chilly after this morning is over, but there will still be a nip in the air. We’ll start each day in the mid to upper 40s starting Thursday, but highs will remain in the mid to low 60s each afternoon. Winds will be breezier on Thursday and Friday with the gusts getting up to 20-25mph at times but we stay rain free.

Showers will be possible this weekend, but it won’t be like last weekend where a severe weather threat will be looming. This should be just straight rain with no lightning or severe threats. Rain coverage will be in the 30-50% range. We turn sunny to start next week.

